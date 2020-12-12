Hernangomez is coming off the bench for Saturday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Hernangomez seemed like a lock to start at power forward after he ended the 2019-20 season with the Wolves, playing very well. However, Jake Layman is getting the nod in the first preseason game. While coach Ryan Saunders said not to read too much into things, that's not an easy thing to do for most fantasy managers. Ultimately, Hernangomez and Layman may battle for the position during camp and preseason.
