Hernangomez did not score (0-2 FG) and had four rebounds in 16 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win at Dallas.

Hernangomez had an unimpressive preseason where he shot just 27.8 from the field. He came off the bench in all three preseason games, showing Jake Layman has the early lead for minutes at power forward. However, playing time at power forward will likely be in flux and Hernangomez at least showed some solid defensive effort in the preseason.