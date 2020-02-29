Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Double-double in Orlando
Hernangomez scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes during Friday's 136-125 loss to the Magic.
It's the 24-year-old's second double-double in eight games since joining the T-wolves. Hernangomez isn't setting the world on fire, but he's averaging a respectable 14.0 points, 6.1 boards and 2.3 threes as a starter for Minnesota.
