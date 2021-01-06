Hernangomez registered 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's loss at Denver.

Hernangomez scored 19 points combined over his first six games of the season, so it's safe to say he came out of nowhere to post a strong line that was also quite efficient -- he missed just four of 14 shots and drilled five treys in eight attempts. This was Hernangomez's second start of the campaign, and he might have done enough to remain in that role ahead of Thursday's matchup at Portland.