Hernangomez posted seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs.

Hernangomez has scored just 12 points combined over his last two starts after scoring at least 12 points in each of his first two games in the starting five earlier this month, but the big man continues to make his presence felt on both sides of the court even if he's not the most reliable scoring threat. He is averaging 11.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game through his last five games, all of them as a starter.