Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Head Juancho

Hernangomez chipped in 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes Wednesday during the Timberwolves' 115-108 victory over the Bulls.

Hernangomez has now hit multiple threes in five straight games. His 31 minutes tied for the second-highest total on the team. A top waiver-wire pickup over the past seven days, Wednesday's performance can be viewed as a typical night given his pretty consistent displays in Minnesota thus far. Hernangomez is on fantasy radars with boom potential due to his three-point prowess.