Hernangomez signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Timberwolves on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was set to be a restricted free agent, but Minnesota was able to secure his services for the next few years. Hernangomez began last season with the Nuggets and averaged only 12.4 minutes in 34 games, but he averaged 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.4 minutes in 14 games after being acquired by the Timberwolves to earn the $21 million contract.