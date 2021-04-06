Hernangomez played 26 minutes off the bench and contributed 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in Monday's victory over the Kings.

Hernangomez had been struggling mightily over his previous five games, scoring a combined 15 points on 4-of-15 shooting while playing in just 47 total minutes. Each time Hernangomez has scored in double figures, he's also added at least five rebounds. The bad thing is that he's only hit that mark seven times in 32 games this season making him an unreliable fantasy option.