Hernangomez projects as a "sure-fire starter" at forward for the Timberwolves in 2020-21, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez had already taken over as Minnesota's top power forward last February after coming over from the Nuggets as part of a four-team trade that sent the Timberwolves' incumbent starter, Robert Covington, to Houston. Over his 14 games on the top unit, Hernandez averaged 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 triples, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.4 minutes per contest. While Hernangomez's usage could take a step back with the Timberwolves bringing back a healthy Karl-Anthony Towns and adding No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards, he still looks like the prime candidate to absorb the bulk of the minutes at power forward after re-signing on a three-year, $21 million deal this offseason. Jake Layman and first-round pick Jaden McDaniels likely represent Hernangomez's top challengers for playing time.