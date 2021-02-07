Hernangomez (conditioning) is questionable for Monday's game against Dallas.
Hernangomez has been able to suit up recently, but he hasn't taken the court due to conditioning concerns after he spent time in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It's not yet clear whether he could see game action Monday.
