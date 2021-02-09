Hernangomez (conditioning) made a nine-minute cameo off the bench in Monday's 127-122 loss to the Mavericks, supplying five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist.

Hernangomez didn't check into the game until the start of the fourth quarter, when the Timberwolves were trailing by 18. He helped Minnesota trim the deficit to 11 before checking out of the contest with 3:24 remaining, as head coach Ryan Saunders opted to use Anthony Edwards as the power forward in the team's closing lineup. The appearance was Hernangomez's first since Jan. 13, ending a streak of 12 straight absences while he navigated the health and safety protocol and worked to regain conditioning. Considering Hernangomez had been available off the bench for the past few games only to go unused, he looks like he'll remain outside of Saunders' rotation in competitive contests for the time being.