Hernangomez compiled just six points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-109 loss to Denver.

Hernangomez shifted into the starting lineup in what may have been simply a one-off decision. Despite the opportunity, Hernangomez failed to deliver, contributing very little in the boxscore. Whether he remains with the opening five remains to be seen, although no matter his role, he is unlikely to scratch standard league value.