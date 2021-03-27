Hernangomez finished with 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 107-101 victory over the Rockets.

Hernangomez barely put a foot wrong in Friday's come-from-behind victory, turning in what could very well be his best game of the season. While this was a night to remember, the Timberwolves will be getting both D'Angelo Russell (knee) and Malik Beasley (suspension) back in the near future and that alone will take opportunities away from Hernangomez.