Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Posts double-double
Hernangomez delivered 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 loss at Houston.
Hernangomez was coming off two subpar efforts against the Pelicans (three points) and the Magic (eight points), but he been a decent source of production for Minnesota since he has scored at least 10 points in six of his last eight games, while also averaging 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals during that span. This was also his fourth double-double since joining the Timberwolves in early February.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Head Juancho•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Season-high three steals in win•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Another double-double versus Dallas•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Double-double in Orlando•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Scores 17 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Ugly shooting outing•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...