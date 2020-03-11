Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Posts double-double

Hernangomez delivered 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 loss at Houston.

Hernangomez was coming off two subpar efforts against the Pelicans (three points) and the Magic (eight points), but he been a decent source of production for Minnesota since he has scored at least 10 points in six of his last eight games, while also averaging 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals during that span. This was also his fourth double-double since joining the Timberwolves in early February.