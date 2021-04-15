Hernangomez posted 18 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Wednesday's 130-105 loss to Milwaukee.

Hernangomez was one of the few Timberwolves who helped prevent the game from being even more of a blowout, as he poured in an efficient 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Hernangomez's workload has ebbed and flowed throughout the season, but when Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) is in the lineup, he's usually not fantasy-relevant.