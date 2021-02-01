Hernangomez (injury management) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against Cleveland.

Hernangomez hasn't played since Jan. 13, but what's interesting to note is that his designation is now "injury management," rather than "health and safety protocols." The implication is that Hernangomez has passed through the league's COVID-19 protocols, so his status may come down to his level of conditioning after a multi-week layoff.