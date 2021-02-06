Hernangomez (conditioning) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Hernangomez was cleared to play in Friday's contest but didn't take the floor, so his appearance on the injury report is somewhat surprising. The forward will likely be a game-time call Saturday versus the Thunder.
