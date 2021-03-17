Hernangomez had five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a steal in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers.

Hernangomez has been an afterthought in fantasy circles this season, but he's taken on an increased role of late, seeing 22.0 minutes per game off the bench over Minnesota's last three contests. It will be interesting to note whether the trend continues, but either way, Hernangomez is unlikely to be a difference-maker for fantasy managers in 2020-21.