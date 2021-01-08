Hernangomez posted 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and a steal across 22 minutes in Thursday's 135-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Hernangomez was on the short list of waiver-wire pickups and a DFS darling after his value-busting game against the Nuggets. Unfortunately, Naz Reid is still around to absorb Karl-Anthony Towns' (wrist) production, and knee-jerk reactions about Juan's stuffed line were probably premature. He may continue to work as a value play until Towns returns, but his fantasy relevancy is on a ticking clock.