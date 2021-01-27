Hernangomez (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported Jan. 14 that Hernangomez would remain in self-isolation for at least 10 days after entering the NBA's protocol for COVID-19, and a week and a half later, the forward has yet to receive full clearance. Though the Timberwolves haven't confirmed that Hernangomez tested positive for the virus, his return to game action shouldn't be considered imminent until he's able to resume practicing with the team. Jarred Vanderbilt should continue to pick up starts at power forward for the duration of Hernangomez's absence.