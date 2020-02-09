Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Scores 14 points in debut

Hernangomez delivered 14 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, one steal and one rebound in 27 minutes during Saturday's 142-115 win over the Clippers.

Hernangomez made his first start of the season as Minnesota's starting small forward, and he delivered with a solid, accurate scoring performance. He's had double-digit scoring performances just four times this season, but two of those have come in his last three appearances. It's safe to say Hernangomez should see more minutes with Minnesota than the ones he had with Denver, and that could translate to better numbers on a nightly basis -- thus increasing his fantasy upside going forward.