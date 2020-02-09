Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Scores 14 points in debut
Hernangomez delivered 14 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, one steal and one rebound in 27 minutes during Saturday's 142-115 win over the Clippers.
Hernangomez made his first start of the season as Minnesota's starting small forward, and he delivered with a solid, accurate scoring performance. He's had double-digit scoring performances just four times this season, but two of those have come in his last three appearances. It's safe to say Hernangomez should see more minutes with Minnesota than the ones he had with Denver, and that could translate to better numbers on a nightly basis -- thus increasing his fantasy upside going forward.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Starting in Minnesota debut•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Sent to Minnesota•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Remains benched Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Logs 14 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Not part of rotation versus Pacers•
-
Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez: Sees 20 minutes Friday•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.