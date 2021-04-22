Hernangomez had 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 loss to the Kings.
Hernangomez provided a nice offensive boost off the bench for the Timberwolves but failed to produce anywhere else. At this point, Hernangomez is basically completely reliant on his shot falling to be able to stay on the court. Despite another double-digit performance, he is not a player to target outside of the deepest formats.
