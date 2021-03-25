Hernangomez scored 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT) with five rebounds and one assist in a 128-108 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Hernangomez was able to score in double figures for just the fifth time this season in a blowout loss. The forward played a season-high 35 minutes and capitalized on his opportunities on offense. Hernangomez doesn't get enough playing time to be considered in most fantasy leagues but has been a solid bench option for Minnesota this season. He has averaged 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds over his last seven games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Turns in 14 points from bench•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Quiet in 19 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Looks to be outside rotation•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Available vs. Dallas•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Listed as questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Active Saturday, but doesn't play•