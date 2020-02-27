Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Scores 17 points in win
Hernangomez had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds in Wednesday's win over Miami.
Making his seventh straight start, Hernangomez matched his highest scoring total of the season, which he initially set less than a week ago against Boston. Hernangomez also added two steals and an assist in his 31 minutes.
