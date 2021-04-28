Hernangomez registered 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-8 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 win over the Rockets.

The 25-year-old's 28 minutes were the most he's played since March 24. Hernangomez was on fire tonight, making 8-of-12 shots on his way to delivering his first 20-point game since Jan. 5. Before Tuesday's game, the fifth-year forward was only averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers with little else in 18.2 minutes over his last five games, so fantasy managers should take a wait-and-see approach before adding the inconsistent big man.