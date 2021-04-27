Hernangomez totaled 14 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and one steal in a 105-104 victory over the Jazz on Monday.

Hernangomez was very efficient with his opportunities on offense, scoring in double figures for the second time in his last three games. Over that stretch, the forward has averaged 11.3 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent shooting from three. Hernangomez doesn't see enough opportunities to make an impact in most fantasy leagues.