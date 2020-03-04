Play

Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Season high three steals in win

Hernangomez posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 victory over the Pelicans.

Hernangomez continues to play well in his starting role for the Timberwolves, and he was able to set a season high with three steals in Tuesday's win. Since joining Minnesota, he's averaging 14.0 points on 10.3 shots, plus 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal across 29.3 minutes.

