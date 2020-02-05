Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Sent to Minnesota
Hernangomez was traded to the Timberwolves on Tuesday as part of a four-team trade with the Nuggets, Rockets and Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Malik Beasley will move with Hernangomez from the Nuggets to the Timberwolves, as Rovert Covington, Clint Capela, Nene, Gerald Green, Evan Turner, Keita Bates-Diop and Jordan Bell are also included in the deal. Hernangomez played a reserve role in Denver, averaging 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.9 minutes this season, though he did play 28 minutes in Tuesday's win over Portland.
