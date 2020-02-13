Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Sets season highs Wednesday

Hernangomez posted 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the Hornets.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) a late scratch, Hernangomez was relied upon more than expected, and it resulted in season-high point and rebound totals. With Towns expected to miss games following the All-Star break and the Timberwolves thin on forward depth in general, Hernangomez makes for an enticing add off the waiver wire.