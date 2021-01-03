Hernangomez is starting Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Hernangomez came off the bench in each of the first five games of the season, but he'll join the starting five Sunday. He's averaging 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds over 12.6 minutes per contest to begin the year.
