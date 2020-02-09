Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Starting in Minnesota debut

Hernangomez is in the starting lineup Saturday against the Clippers.

The 24-year-old was acquired from the Nuggets in this week's four-team, 12-player trade, and he'll start in his debut with the Timberwolves. Hernangomez averaging 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.4 minutes prior with playoff-contending Denver, but he's in line for a significantly increased role in Minnesota.