Hernangomez did not score (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and had three rebounds in 12 minutes in Wednesday's win over Detroit.

Hernangomez had a poor preseason (shot just 27.8 from the field) and it carried over into the regular season. He couldn't take advantage of starting power forward Jake Layman struggling as well (0-3 FG). Hernangomez has a little more security in playing time after Minnesota released Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, but he's going to need to snap out of his early struggles to maintain a role off the bench.