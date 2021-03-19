Hernangomez provided 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes in Thursday's 123-119 win over the Suns.

The Timberwolves have many issues to resolve, but the biggest one is deciding on a suitable partner for Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt. Jarred Vanderbilt is young and still has a lot to learn, and Naz Reid lacks mobility and is mostly around to spell Towns. Hernangomez is an adequate defender and has floor-stretching ability with his mid-range jumper, so it's possible that he could emerge as the more effective option. Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels represent the future, and they will get every opportunity to succeed, but it's a situation to monitor as the Timberwolves gain some confidence after the upset win.