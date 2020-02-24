Timberwolves' Juancho Hernangomez: Ugly shooting outing

Hernangomez was held to seven points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 27 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 128-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Facing off against the team that drafted him for the first time, Hernangomez fell flat, as he failed to reach double figures after scoring in the teens in each of his first four games with Minnesota. Hernangomez will have a quick opportunity to shake off the poor shooting performance, as the Timberwolves are back in action Monday in Dallas for the second half of a back-to-back set.