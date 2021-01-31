Hernangomez (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Cleveland.
Hernangomez will be sidelined for the eighth consecutive contest due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. The 25-year-old's next chance to take the court will be Monday's rematch with the Cavs.
