Bernard agreed to a two-way contract with the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Bernard has been tearing it up for Minnesota's G League affiliate this season, posting averages of 22.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with the Iowa Wolves, and now he'll join the parent club for the remainder of the season. Bernard will bring some emergency depth to the Timberwolves backcourt, but he'll likely have an inconsistent role in the rotation.