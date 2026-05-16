Timberwolves' Julian Phillips: Sees garbage time in Game 6 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips finished Friday's 139-109 loss to San Antonio in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal across eight minutes.
Phillips was hardly utilized during the Timberwolves' postseason run, with his eight minutes of playing time Friday all coming in the fourth quarter, when the game was already out of reach. He was acquired by Minnesota from Chicago in early February, but he appeared in just 13 regular-season games for the Timberwolves while averaging 3.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists over 7.2 minutes per contest. Where Phillips plays next year will largely depend on whether the Timberwolves pick up the Tennessee product's team option for the 2026-27 season.
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