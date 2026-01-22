default-cbs-image
Randle is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls with left foot soreness.

The Timberwolves didn't include Randle on their initial injury report, so Randle's addition doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Thursday. Naz Reid would likely step into a featured role as the starting power forward if Randle is ultimately unable to go against Chicago.

