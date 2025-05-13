Randle ended Monday's 117-110 win over the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 31 points (11-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes.

Randle continued his strong postseason, scoring a game-high 31 points as the Timberwolves took control of the series. While Anthony Edwards typically attracts all the attention, Randle has been arguably Minnesota's best player thus far. He has now scored at least 20 points in seven of his past eight games and will look to continue his recent form in Game 5 Wednesday.