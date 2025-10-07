Randle (rest) is available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

The veteran forward got the night off Saturday against Denver, but he's in line to get some exhibition reps Tuesday. Randle will likely receive most of his playing time in the first half before the likes of Joan Beringer, Jaylen Clark and Enrique Freeman take over in the frontcourt during the second half.