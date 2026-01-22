default-cbs-image
Randle (foot) is available for Thursday's game versus the Bulls.

Randle will power through the foot issue, and there's been no word on any minutes restrictions, so managers can feel confident getting him active. Randle is averaging 22.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 triples and 1.1 steals per game this season.

