Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle (foot) is available for Thursday's game versus the Bulls.
Randle will power through the foot issue, and there's been no word on any minutes restrictions, so managers can feel confident getting him active. Randle is averaging 22.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 triples and 1.1 steals per game this season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Added to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Continues to pile up points•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Drops season-high 39 points•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Paces T-Wolves sans Edwards, Gobert•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Iffy for Saturday•