Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Back in action Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle (rest) has been cleared to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bulls, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Randle received a scheduled night off in Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions. He'll be back in action Thursday and will presumably shoulder around 20-to-25 minutes.
