default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Randle (rest) has been cleared to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bulls, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Randle received a scheduled night off in Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions. He'll be back in action Thursday and will presumably shoulder around 20-to-25 minutes.

More News