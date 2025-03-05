Randle (groin) is available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Randle missed all of February due to a right groin strain. He made his return Sunday against the Suns and finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes. Randle will play Tuesday, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's held out for the second leg of the Timberwolves' back-to-back set Wednesday against the Hornets.
