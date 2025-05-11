Randle posted 24 points (10-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3.3 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 40 minutes in Game 3 against the Warriors on Saturday.
Randle ended just three boards away from a triple-double in Game 2 of the series, and the star forward responded with a triple-double in this huge road win. Randle has been the best player for Minnesota in the series, and based on how things have happened, he should remain playing at a high level.
