Randle produced 11 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 122-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Timberwolves didn't perform well as a group Tuesday, but there's a solid argument to say Randle was among the most disappointing players in this 14-point defeat. Randle continues to adjust to a new team, new teammates and a new scheme following his offseason trade from New York to Minnesota, and the lack of consistency remains an issue even if he has had some decent games from time to time. He's failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last five appearances, however, averaging 17.0 points and shooting 42.6 percent from the field in that span.