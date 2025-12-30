Randle supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 136-101 victory over the Bulls.

Randle has now posted double-digit assists in back-to-back games and has five such performances this season, handing out a season-high 14 assists in Monday night's win, the second-most in a game of his career. Most impressively, the 31-year-old forward accomplished this without committing a turnover, making it the only game this season with that many assists and zero turnovers. Across 13 games in December, he's averaging 21.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals over 34 minutes per game.