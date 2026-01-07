Randle finished Tuesday's 122-94 victory over the Heat with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block in 27 minutes.

Randle recorded his 11th double-double of the campaign as the Timberwolves improved to 24-13 on the season. Randle is in the midst of a hot stretch, posting averages of 20.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes over his last seven games.