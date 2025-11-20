Randle popped off for 32 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 120-109 win over the Wizards.

Randle was held to a season-low 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting his last time out, so it was nice to see him bounce back in a big way Wednesday evening. This was Randle's fourth double-double of the season, and the Wolves' second straight win. Minnesota has not lost a game this season when Randle has notched a double-double.