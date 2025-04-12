Randle closed with 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 117-91 victory over the Nets.

The veteran forward drained five three-pointers for the second straight game, although Randle's overall production didn't match the 31-point double-double he delivered Thursday. He's having a strong finish to the regular season as Minnesota tries to claw its way out of the Play-In Tournament, averaging 20.5 points, 7.1 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.6 threes and 0.8 steals over the last eight games while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from long distance.