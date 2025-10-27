Randle ended Sunday's 114-110 victory over the Pacers with 31 points (11-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

Randle was hot from the jump in this one, piling up 11 points in his first nine minutes of play, and he saw a nice uptick in usage with Anthony Edwards (hamstring) leaving the game early. If Edwards needs to miss Monday's game against the Nuggets, Randle could be headed for another big night for Minnesota.